Binary Defense’s NightBeacon CMD helps enterprise SOC teams automate threat investigations

Binary Defense has announced NightBeacon CMD, a standalone AI-driven SOC workbench that enterprise security teams can deploy in their own environments. Built and hardened inside Binary Defense’s live 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), NightBeacon CMD gives customers the same operating platform Binary Defense’s own analysts use every day, without requiring a managed service.

Rather than simply adding another AI layer to existing security tools, NightBeacon CMD fundamentally changes how a SOC operates. The platform delivers roughly 80% of the investigation work pre-built, automatically correlating threat activity across endpoint, identity, network, and cloud into decision-ready situations before an analyst ever opens a ticket.

With support for 116+ connectors across nine categories, enrichment from 80+ threat intelligence sources, and a detection pipeline backed by 8,700+ malware rules, analysts spend less time assembling evidence and more time making decisions. Designed for rapid implementation, NightBeacon CMD can be deployed into complex environments within minutes, with organizations seeing value almost immediately.

“For years this industry has thrown more alerts, more dashboards, and more tools at analysts and called it progress. We built NightBeacon CMD inside our own SOC to reverse that model. Instead of assembling evidence, analysts start with a verdict-ready situation and focus on making decisions. Every recommendation is fully explainable, and it’s the same workbench our own analysts rely on every day, now available to enterprise security teams,” said David Kennedy, CEO of Binary Defense.

A zero-queue model: Hunt, don’t triage

At the core of NightBeacon CMD is a fundamental shift in how a SOC operates. Security operations bury analysts beneath an endless queue of alerts that must be manually investigated and stitched together. NightBeacon CMD eliminates that queue by automatically correlating related alerts across endpoint, identity, network, and cloud into a single narrated situation before anyone opens a ticket.

Instead of beginning with thousands of disconnected alerts, analysts start with a concise list of high-priority situations, each enriched with the evidence, context, and recommendations needed to reach a verdict quickly and confidently.

Why it matters:

Enterprise security teams routinely face 3,000-5,000+ alerts per day, with false-positive rates approaching 99%, while attackers can move laterally in less than 29 minutes.

NightBeacon CMD correlates related activity across shared IPs, identities, credentials, assets, and MITRE ATT&CK techniques, creating one investigation instead of dozens of disconnected alerts.

By handling triage at machine speed, analysts spend their time hunting threats, tuning detections, and building playbooks instead of working through endless alert queues.

One screen. One story.

NightBeacon CMD’s Operations Room gives analysts a real-time view of the entire SOC on a single screen, including active situations, endpoint, identity, data, and cloud assets, AI agents, connector health, and analyst capacity. Opening a situation reveals a complete, AI-generated narrative of the incident, including a confidence score, attack timeline, evidence, recommended response actions, and transparent reasoning. Every AI-generated field is clearly identified, allowing analysts to inspect, validate, or override any recommendation before taking action.

“We designed the situations view by watching how our own analysts actually worked. Instead of forcing them to stitch together thousands of alerts, NightBeacon CMD automatically builds a single narrative that explains what the attacker is actually doing, with the research already completed and the reasoning in full view. That’s the unit of work a SOC should have had all along and what makes a zero-queue model possible,” Dr. Aaron Estes, VP of Product Management & Software Engineering, Binary Defense.

From reactive defense to proactive hunting

With triage handled automatically, analysts can shift from reacting to alerts to proactively hunting threats. Hunt Assist allows security teams to investigate hypotheses in plain English, automatically translating those requests into platform-specific searches across every connected environment and returning a single, evidence-backed result. Every hunt is fully documented, repeatable, and backed by transparent citations and analyst approvals.

Every recommendation in NightBeacon CMD is explainable through a complete evidence chain and audit trail. The platform is intentionally human-in-the-loop: AI performs analysis at machine speed, but analysts make every decision, and high-impact actions always require approval. NightBeacon CMD also never trains on customer data, learning instead from privacy-preserving analyst feedback with no customer logs retained or shared across tenants.

Additional capabilities include Deep Scan malware analysis, Entity Risk Radar behavioral scoring, an aggregated threat intelligence hub, cross-organization campaign detection, and automated board-ready reporting. Together, these capabilities help security teams spend less time on busywork and more time stopping real attacks – delivering faster decisions, fewer missed threats, and AI that security leaders can confidently explain to boards, auditors, and regulators.